Renowned hair stylist lands in Jacksonville

0811 Sherry's col., Joshua Barrett 1.png

Recently, hair stylist Joshua Barrett helped Jacksonville’s Deb Jolley look her best. Before meeting Barrett, she traveled to have her hair styled in California. Also shown is Chase Henderson of Ohatchee, who works at Barrett’s salon as the hair stylist for men. He is learning Barrett’s techniques for cutting and coloring women’s hair.

 Submitted photo

Anniston native Joshua Barrett has cut, colored and styled hair for some of the most famous women and men in the world: Sheryl Crow, Mariah Carey, Meryl Streep, Ricky Martin and more.

One of his clients, Martha Stewart, knew him so well that, upon his recommendation, she once featured his aunt, Rachel Cheatwood from Rabbittown, on her television show.

0811 Sherry's col., Joshua Barrett 3.png

Joshua Barrett, who grew up in Calhoun County and graduated from Ohatchee High School, modeled throughout the world during the 1980s and early ’90s. Even though he now works as a hairstylist, he maintains his contacts and occasionally models at various photo shoots for high-end magazines and other publications. Shown is a photograph from a recent shoot.
0811 Sherry's col., Joshua Barrett 2.png

Barrett decorated his new shop in Jacksonville with his own paintings and with photographs of celebrities whose hair he has styled.

