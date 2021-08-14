Renowned hair stylist lands in Jacksonville

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Recently, hair stylist Joshua Barrett helped Jacksonville’s Deb Jolley look her best. Before meeting Barrett, she traveled to have her hair styled in California. Also shown is Chase Henderson of Ohatchee, who works at Barrett’s salon as the hair stylist for men. He is learning Barrett’s techniques for cutting and coloring women’s hair.
Joshua Barrett, who grew up in Calhoun County and graduated from Ohatchee High School, modeled throughout the world during the 1980s and early ’90s. Even though he now works as a hairstylist, he maintains his contacts and occasionally models at various photo shoots for high-end magazines and other publications. Shown is a photograph from a recent shoot.