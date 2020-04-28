featured

Prom was canceled, but we asked these high school seniors to dress up anyway

High school seniors were looking forward to so many traditions before the pandemic stole them away. We photographed 10 local students at home in the outfits they had planned to wear to prom.

Laney Smith of White Plains High School in her prom dress, while her father cuts the grass at their home. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Aaliyah Ellis of Central High School of Clay County. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sydnee Johnson of Faith Christian School at her home. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Zane Farr of Cleburne County High School in his tux on his trampoline at home. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Brianna Bailey of Ohatchee High School at home in her prom dress. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Airriana Colley of Anniston High School on her porch. Behind Colley is her prom date, Walter Wellborn High School student Fred Taylor, who is social distancing himself. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Claire Hendrickson of Jacksonville High School soaks up the sun in a patch of ivy at her late Granna, Candy Hart's, house in Saks. Hart unexpectedly passed away late last week. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Conner Stinson of Oxford High School in his tux with his frisky dog, Rusty, at his home. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Asiha Harris of Walter Wellborn High School at her home in her prom dress. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Tori Sullivan of Munford High School is missing two proms this year, one at Munford and one at Lincoln High School. Tori is holding a laptop with a photo of her brother, Trent Martinez, who was going to escort her to the Munford prom. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

