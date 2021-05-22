You are the owner of this article.
Pickleball takes off in Oxford

It’s only been a few months since the Oxford Parks and Recreation department started offering pickleball, but the sport is already so popular that the city is hoping to form leagues and eventually host tournaments.

“It’s really taken off,” said Kip Chappell, director of table tennis and pickleball for the City of Oxford. “We’re getting people in every week to learn how to play. We have been getting a lot of people from church leagues coming to play here.”

