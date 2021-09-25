You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ARTISTS IN ACTION

Photo exhibit on the Underground Railroad on display in Oxford

  • Comments
Wading Prior to Blackness

Photographs by Jeanine Michna-Bales of Underground Railroad sites in Indiana and Louisiana are among those on display at the Oxford Performing Arts Center through Oct. 30.

 Jeanine Michna-Bales

The title of “Through Darkness to Light: Photography Along the Underground Railroad,” an exhibit in the Martin-Lett Gallery at the Oxford Performing Arts Center, has a two-fold meaning. This photography series by Jeanine Michna-Bales centers on slaves’ secret travel on foot, taking them, hopefully, from the darkness of bondage to the light of freedom. However, their journey involved many difficulties: They had to find resting places in the dark of night, then continue on at first light the next day. 

The display of large photographs by Michna-Bales, along with her map of a documented route (for slaves and whites who helped them) from central Louisiana to Canada was created to help us imagine what the long road to liberty must have looked like to those who made this arduous journey.

Jeanine Michna-Bales

Photographs by Jeanine Michna-Bales of Underground Railroad sites in Indiana and Louisiana are among those on display at the Oxford Performing Arts Center through Oct. 30.

Tags