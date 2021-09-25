Photo exhibit on the Underground Railroad on display in Oxford

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
The title of “Through Darkness to Light: Photography Along the Underground Railroad,” an exhibit in the Martin-Lett Gallery at the Oxford Performing Arts Center, has a two-fold meaning. This photography series by Jeanine Michna-Bales centers on slaves’ secret travel on foot, taking them, hopefully, from the darkness of bondage to the light of freedom. However, their journey involved many difficulties: They had to find resting places in the dark of night, then continue on at first light the next day.
The display of large photographs by Michna-Bales, along with her map of a documented route (for slaves and whites who helped them) from central Louisiana to Canada was created to help us imagine what the long road to liberty must have looked like to those who made this arduous journey.