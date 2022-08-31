A STINKY STORY: An abandoned dog is now living the good life

Last month, Annette Maddox met up with friends for lunch at the Rail Public House in Gadsden. They, like Annette, are all real estate agents, calling themselves “homegirls.” Afterwards, she was heading to her house in Ohatchee when she came across some road work, forcing her to detour. “I knew a shortcut, so I detoured from the detour,” she said.
Passing through a deserted area with abandoned houses and empty buildings, she spotted a puppy in the middle of the road. “He ran up to each passing car, but no one was stopping,” she said. “When I stopped and opened my door, he immediately tried to get in.”
Annette took pity on the poor thing, picked him up and put him in her lap. “He practically hugged me and tried to lick my face,” she said.
Normally she would’ve been delighted by such attention, but this particular fur baby had a peculiar, and unfortunate, problem.
He reeked.
Stinky, eh?
“Stinky doesn’t even begin to describe it,” she said. “I’ve tried to find more accurate words — death, sewage, sulfur.”
Besides being odiferous, the little puppy had other issues.
“He was obviously suffering from mange and was extremely skinny and hot to the touch,” she said. “I don’t think I’ve personally seen an animal in such poor condition.”
Annette headed straight for Gadsden Animal Clinic — “while gagging and dry heaving,” she said. Along the way, she settled on a name for the creature: Stinky.
The clinic receptionist gave Stinky a bowl of water. “He drank like he’d been in the desert for a week,” Annette observed.
The veterinarian was out and wouldn’t be back for another hour or so. The staff provided Annette with a cardboard carrier. “I took him back to the car and waited,” she said. “The smell was so bad, and he was so pitiful. He whimpered while I cried until it was time to go back in.”
The vet diagnosed Stinky with a fever and sarcoptic mange and gave him some medicine. He weighed in at 10 pounds and appeared to be about 8 weeks old.
Annette called her husband, Billy Watkins, who was away on business. Once he heard the story, he was all in. “Billy is also an animal lover and agreed that we needed to help Stinky,” she said.
She stopped at Tractor Supply and placed a curbside order for a collar, leash, puppy food and a giant wire cage. “I can’t assemble things, but I managed to put that crate together,” she said. (There may or may not have been tears, sweat and cursing involved.)
When Billy returned that evening, the two gave Stinky his first-ever bath. The next day, Annette carried him to see the family vet in Jacksonville.
Eric Clanton of Clanton Animal Hospital is quite familiar with the Maddox/Watkins household, considering the couple have provided homes to multiple rescued animals. They currently serve as parents to three cats and two dogs. Correction: three dogs now that Stinky has joined the bunch
It’s been a few weeks since Stinky found his way into Annette’s car (and heart). He’s had all his shots, his weight has doubled, the mange is gone and he is thriving. “His paws are huge, but super flat,” Annette said. “Dr. Clanton said it could be due to malnutrition. We have him on a really good quality puppy food to get him healthy and strong.”
With all the loving care he’s received, Stinky has made himself at home, but it may not be his forever home. Annette wants to make sure he gets the attention and exercise he needs. “I haven’t had a puppy in 30 years,” she said. “It’s not for the faint of heart.” She and Billy have other rescue options available for Stinky, but aren't sure that they’ll be able to give him up. “We grow more attached to him every day.”
