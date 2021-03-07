You have permission to edit this article.
A LIFESTYLE CHANGE

Peerless waiter Paul Langley finds success with Weight Watchers

Paul Langley Reader's Choice

Star readers selected Paul Langley, a part-time waiter at the Peerless in Anniston, as favorite waiter of 2020.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Like so many of us, Paul Langley has battled weight issues his whole life. “I’d lose weight only to gain it all back and then some,” he said. “I’ve tried so many diets. Low carb, low fat, counting calories, even diet pills.”

Two years ago, his brother had a major heart attack and, since heart problems run in the family, a cardiologist encouraged Paul to undergo testing. “Everything came back normal, but that’s when I decided I had to lose weight.” He knew he needed something more sustainable than all the diets he had tried before. “I needed a lifestyle change,” he said. “Notice I didn’t say ‘diet.’”

