Peach Man bringing peaches, tomatoes July 9

The Peach Man will be in Calhoun County on Friday, July 9, with a delivery of peaches and tomatoes (which we’ve heard are as good as his peaches), according to Kenyon Easterling, son of Chilton County peach farmer Ken Easterling (known in these parts as “the Peach Man”).

At 6 a.m. Friday, the Peach Man will be at Regions Bank, 804 S. Quintard Ave., in Oxford. He will try to leave the bank by 7:15 a.m., then — if supplies last — it’s on to the Anniston Post Office, 1101 Quintard Ave., at about 8 a.m. 

Features Editor Lisa Davis: 256-235-3555.

