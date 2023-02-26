Peace, Love and Revelers

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The 2023 Reveler’s Ball Queen and Court included (from left) Justin Marsh, Carolyn Marsh, Tripp Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Queen Caroline Davie, Will Coker, Katherine Dewberry, Daniel Dewberry, Mary Hollingsworth and Emilee Hollingsworth.
Tim and I received an invitation to the 2023 Revelers Ball from Ellen Bass, a long-time sustaining member. Ellen is, without a doubt, Anniston, Alabama’s most enthusiastic cheerleader. I’m amazed at the amount of energy she has or her seeming ability to be in ten different places at once. But if there’s a grand opening or a ribbon cutting or a downtown festival, a charity fundraiser or any community gathering of any kind, there she is, showing her love and support.
We were touched that she included us in her special night of reveling that began with a dinner party at the beautiful home of Ridgely Smith. Crowded with party-goers dressed in black tie and spangly, glittery regalia, the guests flowed from one room to another. The dining room, and its table adorned with delicious finger foods, got the most attention. (And listen, whoever it was that made the round cheese thingies, high-five. I could’ve made a meal off those.)