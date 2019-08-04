The Right Place hosted “A Night in New Orleans” at “Classic on Bourbon” last month. Entertainer Victoria Amato from Pat O’Brien’s in the French Quarter entertained the crowd with popular sing-a-long tunes. Guests feasted on David Mashburn’s award-winning shrimp-and-grits as well as po’boy sandwiches, sausage gumbo and oysters on the half shell. All money raised goes towards providing housing assistance to homeless families in the community.
