Park bench established in memory of JSU professor

Outside Jacksonville State University’s Martin Hall, a bench memorializes Dr. Benjamin Blair, a biology professor who died last year. Standing is his wife, Stacy. Seated are his daughters (from left) Raven and Savannah.
Last month, a group of friends, co-workers and family gathered outside Martin Hall on the campus of Jacksonville State University to remember Benjamin Blair, who died last October. To students, he was Dr. Blair, a professor of biology, but to everyone else, he was simply “Benjie.”
Benjie Blair was born and raised in Calhoun County, growing up in the Ohatchee area. After receiving his masters from JSU in 1992, he earned his doctorate in microbiology from Mississippi State. He returned home to accept a position with his alma mater’s biology department and remained there for the next 22 years.