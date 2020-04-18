You are the owner of this article.
Our (socially distant) Easter dinner

Dresses

Dresses that didn’t get worn to church this Easter.

Hanging in my guest bedroom closet are a couple of beautiful Easter dresses, sizes 3T and 5T. I bought them this time last year when they went on clearance, and they’ve been there ever since, waiting to be of service.

The dresses were intended for my granddaughters to wear to mass on Easter Sunday. On that day, we would take lots of family pictures and videos, just like we do every Easter, capturing all the smiles and laughter as the kiddies race around the church grounds hunting Easter eggs.

