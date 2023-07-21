 Skip to main content
Nostalgic Sundays

Brother and sister, both in their 90s, share lunch and stories

A country-style lunch spread prepared by 93-year-old Elvira Snider is the setting for her and her 90-year-old brother, Charles Thornburg, who have been sharing Sunday lunch for the past couple of months.

They meet at her house on Hollingsworth Road in Jacksonville each Sunday at about 12:30 and enjoy a meal of vegetables she raises, such as the creamed corn, fried okra, green beans and sliced tomatoes she had prepared Sunday.

