Nostalgic Sundays

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.