Nostalgic Sundays

Elvira Snider’s daughter, Brenda Morgan, said most of their kin live in the same area on Hollingsworth Road in Jacksonville. Also visiting Sunday in Snider’s home is a cousin, Stan Barnwell, left, and her brother, Charles Thornburg, right.
Elvira Snider and Charles Thornburg grew up in Ball Play and now live in Jacksonville. She still works in her large yard, and he works in his Jacksonville barber shop three-and-a-half days a week.
Elvira Snider and her brother, Charles Thornburg, enjoy her country cooking. She raises most of the vegetables herself.
A country-style lunch spread prepared by 93-year-old Elvira Snider is the setting for her and her 90-year-old brother, Charles Thornburg, who have been sharing Sunday lunch for the past couple of months.
They meet at her house on Hollingsworth Road in Jacksonville each Sunday at about 12:30 and enjoy a meal of vegetables she raises, such as the creamed corn, fried okra, green beans and sliced tomatoes she had prepared Sunday.