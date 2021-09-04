You have permission to edit this article.
Nashville musician enjoys Calhoun County connection

Tim McDonald

Tim McDonald, a U.S. Army veteran, often performs at military events.

Songwriter, pianist and singer Tim McDonald is known for his preference for country music, but he enjoys writing for and performing many genres. He is from Virginia but he has many contacts in Alabama, particularly in Calhoun County.

One of his Anniston friends is a big fan. Gail White once heard McDonald, liked his music and befriended him. Since then, she has served as his quasi-agent, helping him get publicity and gigs, including at the annual Military Police reunion at McClellan. 

