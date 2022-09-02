 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
READER'S CHOICE 2022

Myowa Judkins is ready to help you start your fitness journey

Ayana Williams, 44, stepped into a fitness studio on West 18th Street in Anniston. Williams has lost 60 pounds since the beginning of her fitness journey in April, thanks to hard work, determination, and her secret weapon…Myowa Judkins. 

Judkins, 29, owns the MyOwn Body Goals studio in Anniston — the name of the fitness studio plays off her own name, Myowa. 