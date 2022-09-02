Myowa Judkins is ready to help you start your fitness journey

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Ayana Williams, 44, stepped into a fitness studio on West 18th Street in Anniston. Williams has lost 60 pounds since the beginning of her fitness journey in April, thanks to hard work, determination, and her secret weapon…Myowa Judkins.
Judkins, 29, owns the MyOwn Body Goals studio in Anniston — the name of the fitness studio plays off her own name, Myowa.