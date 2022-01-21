 Skip to main content
Miss JSU pageant returns Friday night; tickets cost $5 for students, $10 for others

Camden

Nursing major Camden Swatts of Beauregard was crowned Miss JSU 2020.

JACKSONVILLE -- Jacksonville State University will crown the next Miss JSU on Friday night, when nine women take the stage at 6 p.m. in Leone Cole Auditorium to compete in the Miss Alabama qualifying pageant. 

It will be the first time the pageant has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the Miss Alabama pageant in 2020.

