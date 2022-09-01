 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
READER'S CHOICE 2022

Michelle Baker’s former career is helpful in her new career

MICHELLE BAKER

Michelle Baker is a real estate agent and boutique owner.

The best-laid plans sometimes take a turn. Michelle Baker, named the number one salesperson in the 2022 Reader’s Choice awards, planned in 2018 to continue her 12-year career as a teacher at a local elementary school while selling real estate as a hobby. By the end of the school year, her hobby was so successful she had to choose between the two.

Baker’s plans continued developing. She became a successful real estate agent, and she is teaching those interested in doing the same. On career nights at the brokerage, which is at 224 E J St., Anniston, she teaches potential and realtors.