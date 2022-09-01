Michelle Baker’s former career is helpful in her new career

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
The best-laid plans sometimes take a turn. Michelle Baker, named the number one salesperson in the 2022 Reader’s Choice awards, planned in 2018 to continue her 12-year career as a teacher at a local elementary school while selling real estate as a hobby. By the end of the school year, her hobby was so successful she had to choose between the two.
Baker’s plans continued developing. She became a successful real estate agent, and she is teaching those interested in doing the same. On career nights at the brokerage, which is at 224 E J St., Anniston, she teaches potential and realtors.