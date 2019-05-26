My grandson graduated from Good Shepherd Kindergarten this month, giving him the distinction of being a member of the school’s last (ever) graduating class.
The kindergarten opened in 1962 as a ministry of the Church of the Good Shepherd Presbyterian in Golden Springs. As you may have heard, the church is closing its doors this weekend.
On the last day of school, Angela Wilson, the school’s director and 5K teacher, was filled with emotions as she hugged each child goodbye.
Ms. Angie, as she is known to her students, has been a part of the school since her own children went there. “First as a volunteer and then as a teacher,” she said. “This school has always been close to my heart.”
Former director Sylvia Sanshu shares that sentiment. She was with the school for 31 years before retiring. “We taught a lot of our local doctors and lawyers through the years,” she said. “We didn’t babysit children; we taught them.”
She recently attended a college graduation party for one of her kindergarten students. “When I see parents today and ask about their children, they always say thanks for the great start we gave them. It’s sad for it to be coming to an end.”
As an official Good Shepherd alumnus, my grandson is in good company with local residents. On Facebook, I asked who attended the kindergarten and received responses from Mary Beth Beard, Amie Hinton, Cindy Ivy, Hannah Downing and Dawn Wilczek. My Anniston Star copy editor, Bill Edwards, is also a Good Shepherd graduate.
And I heard from a slew of parents. Mary Banks sent her children there, as did Evelyn Foss, Barbara Varnum, Barry Nicholls, Ellen Bass, Cathy Pitts, Marilyn Ford, Michelle Beyerle, Gail Dormon, Lawana Lovell, Lynn Rice and all five of the Kline children — Mallory, Rachel, Erin, Kirsten and Mikey.
“I remember my teacher with great fondness,” said Rachel Kline, who now works at Sacred Heart School. “Ms. Angel was my first inspiration for wanting to be a teacher.”
Angel Rait is tickled to hear that.
“That warms my heart,” she said.
She taught kindergarten for nine years at Good Shepherd. Now retired from teaching and living in Cropwell, she is saddened to hear that the school is closing. “The best part of teaching in a church is you get to talk about Jesus, how He wants us to be kind to our friends,” she said. She remembers one little boy who took that lesson to heart. On his birthday, he asked his mom to bring sugar-free ice cream so that a classmate with diabetes could have some, too.
Angel also has fond memories of the annual Christmas program, especially the little boy who was so excited to be a “German shepherd” and the little girl who made for a beautiful angel, decked out in a sparkly halo, white robe — “and bright red cowboy boots.”
On the night of my grandson’s graduation, I took one last walk through the classrooms. It reminded me so much of my own preschool days that I was overcome with feelings of nostalgia.
With a few modern exceptions, such as computers, the old-school basics for hands-on learning were still in use. Letter blocks and numbers, cases of books, puzzles and maps, and clocks with moveable hands. All tried-and-true teaching materials that have clearly stood the test of time.
My grandson will happily tell you all about the solar system or marine life or the Spanish words for colors and numbers. He takes measurements with a ruler, cites the monetary value of coins and has discovered the power of reading.
He reads newspaper headlines, closed-captioned TV shows and even roadside billboards (“Call me Alabama!”). The downside is that we can no longer spell secret words in his presence. Thanks to phonics, he just sounds them out.
These are but a few of the gifts that Good Shepherd Kindergarten has given to generations of children, but as any of their graduates can tell you, it was never just about the academics. It was the way the school nurtured the whole child, tending to heart and mind, and providing each boy and girl with a sense of value and belonging.
I am beholden to Ms. Angie for making kindergarten such a magical experience for my grandson. May the Good Shepherd legacy live on through him and all the other children they have taught for the past 57 years.
