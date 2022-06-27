 Skip to main content
Man convicted of 2015 murder sentenced

An Anniston man convicted of murder was sentenced to 45 years in prison and a $1000 fine in a Calhoun County courtroom Monday.

Calhoun County circuit court Judge Bud Turner sentenced Anthony Tyrone Jackson, 64, of Anniston, to 45 years in prison for the slaying of Ronald Lynn Young of Anniston, who was 37 when he died in January 2015 outside a west Anniston bar.

