Look Back … when Edna Burrows was the face of Jack’s, 1996

Nov. 17, 1946, in The Star: Two and a half hours of thrilling exhibitions before hundreds of spectators yesterday marked the first of a two-day air show being presented at Eastaboga Airport near here by the Civil Air Patrol and the Army Air Forces under the sponsorship of the Anniston Junior Chamber of Commerce. Demonstrated in their flying capabilities were everything from a 1910 model Curtis Pusher type plane to breathless aerobatics by speedy fighter planes. Other attractions included a parachute jump and a B-29 Superfortress with Mustang escort. Also this date: The Retail Merchants Division of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce is making last-minute plans for the Christmas parade which will be presented at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2. Seventeen giant balloon figures will be the most striking feature of the parade, supported by five bands, fire trucks and military tanks and guns. The parade will start at 15th and Noble, proceed south to Eighth Street, east to Wilmer, backtrack north to 10th, then take 10th westward to Gurnee Avenue, thence to Zinn Park, where the balloons will be deflated.
Nov. 17, 1996, in The Star: Conversion of a rail right of way to become a recreation trail is moving ahead, with planners envisioning a rails-to-trails from Anniston to Atlanta one day. The agreement apparently has been worked out that will lead to an expansion of the Chief Ladiga Trail through Cleburne County, given that Calhoun County will sell the CSX Railroad property it owns through Borden Springs to Cleburne County. (The background is that when CSX pulled up its tracks, the Calhoun County Commission bought the property, including the portion through Borden Springs, because Cleburne didn’t have the money to swing a deal.) Also this date: Edna Burrows of Jacksonville, a loyal biscuit-making employee of Jack’s restaurant for 14 years, is the star of a 30-second TV commercial that portrays Jack’s restaurants as a happy place where family and friends can gather to eat and chat. The ad was filmed recently at a Jack’s in Birmingham, but Mrs. Burrows works at the Jack’s in Piedmont; that’s where the marketing director for Jack’s Family Restaurants, Pam Measel, happened to meet her and decided she’d be a good image for the company in a commercial.