Look Back ... WAC members make their case, 1996

Dec. 6, 1946, in The Star: Passenger trains No. 11 and No. 12, running between Atlanta and Birmingham through Anniston, make their final runs here in a couple of nights, on account of travel cutbacks ordered by the government in an effort to hold onto a dwindling national coal supply. Both the trains have post-midnight departures to their respective cities. As for the coal strike — held on order from UMW president John L. Lewis, who’s currently fighting contempt of court fines on himself and the union — is causing many governmental authorities to consider what conservation will be needed to hold onto the coal supply as long as possible. But miners are dug in to their position. “We don’t want to strike. We want to work. But not at 29 cents a ton. I’ll starve before giving the coal operators any more coal for that slave wage,” said Louis Moze, 55, a coal loader at the Hillman coke mine in Pennsylvania. Also this date: Wallace Butts, coach of the Sugar Bowl-bound Georgia Bulldogs, today was named the Southeastern Conference’s “Coach of the Year.” The 11th annual poll sponsored by the Nashville Banner newspaper had Butts edging out second-place Vanderbilt coach H. R. Sanders. Coming in third was Bernie Moore of Louisiana State and in fourth place in the voting was the youngest coach in the conference, Paul Bryant of Kentucky.
Dec. 6, 1996, in The Star: Former members of the Women’s Army Corps are indignant at the prospect of losing their WAC museum to another Army base, and for good reason: Many of these women spent hours fundraising with food and named bricks to help create the museum, and digging around for memorabilia to donate to the museum. But the Army, which owns the museum land and has helped pay for the museum’s operations, is not in the business of being compassionate and supportive, and could well carry out the move when Fort McClellan closes in 1999. Yet, say former WACs, Fort McClellan is where the museum belongs — after all, it’s where the Army trained women from 1954 until 1976, when women merged into coed units.