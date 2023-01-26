Look Back ... to zoning flexibility in Jacksonville, 1998

Jan. 26, 1948, in The Star: C. Logan Taylor will serve as emcee during Saturday morning’s presentation of registered heifers by the Interclub Registered Calf Association to about 25 award-winning 4-H Club boys and girls. They have all worked hard to win a calf. The event, first of its kind to take place in Calhoun County, will be held in the used car lot that’s on the site of the burned-down Alabama Hotel; the land is now owned by C. L. Alford of Alabama Motor Company. Twelfth Street between Noble and Gurnee will be roped off to allow for delivery of the heifers and their subsequent presentation to the children. Also this date: Asserting that “there are limits to what can be endured,” the governing body of the Democratic Party of Alabama served formal notice to national party leaders today, via resolution, that if they allow an anti-segregation plank into the 1948 platform, there could be a bolt away from the party in the South. A formal resolution — introduced by Democratic Committeeman Tom Abernethy, editor of the Talladega Daily Home newspaper — called on delegates to the national party convention to resist any efforts to write an anti-segregation policy into the national platform.
Jan. 26, 1998, in The Star: Some Jacksonville professionals would very much like to build apartments or single-family dwellings over or behind their business offices, but they’re prevented from doing so by a city zoning law that prohibits residential development in districts zoned “commercial.” So, while three apartments built over the square before the law was written continue to house tenants, the majority of the second-floor area on Jacksonville’s public square remains vacant. The law might have made sense to city fathers in the 1950s, but today, it’s become a point of frustration for many Jacksonville residents.