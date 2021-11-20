Look Back ... to youth sports teams possibly moving north, 1996

Nov. 20, 1946, in The Star: A written protest signed by 23 property owners was presented to the Anniston City Commission yesterday in their objections to assessments for the paving at East 20th Street, Sidney Circle and Legrand Avenue. The original protest at the commission meeting last week had termed the levies “ridiculously high.” H. P. Harris, city engineer, had said they were the national result of large increases in costs of labor and materials. The paving in question was laid about a year ago. Also this date: The three children who were abandoned by their father, a Fort McClellan soldier, at Talladega’s Purefoy Hotel last weekend are in a Montgomery boarding home today. Talladega law enforcement agents have requested custody of the soldier from military authorities at the Fort and if their request is granted, immediate steps will be taken to bring charges of desertion against the children’s father, Chief of Police Cecil D. Nabors said.
Nov. 20, 1996, in The Star: A proposal to relocate Anniston’s youth sports teams from Ezell Park to fields next to the Lenlock Community Center raised nearly as many questions for the Anniston City Council as it solved in a work session yesterday. The matter comes up because those teams might be forced to leave the South Quintard park if plans to sell the land go through in January. Anniston parks director Gene Cornett proposed that the teams go to the property by the community center, which is next to Lagarde Park, while a new sports complex is built. One advantage of the Lenlock location, besides its access to the junction of U.S. 431 and Alabama 21, is the space available allowing all 30 of the city’s teams to play in the same area. Also this date: Melton Thornton, 43, of Weaver, may well have mixed up a better, scientifically proven, recipe for eliminating potholes on highways and runways, but his formula has yet made his dreams of wealth come true. Thornton hopes that his road to riches will be pave by Pot-fil. That’s the epoxy he invented for repairing potholes. Independent testing from Law Engineering in Atlanta has confirmed that Pot-fil is harder and bonds better than most anything on the market. It also boasts a quick setting time.