Look Back ... to why we voted for Folsom, 1946

June 9, 1946, in The Star: Reporter Anne McCarty hit the streets to interview a cross-section of voters in the days following the recent election of Jim Folsom as the next apparent governor of Alabama. Her goal, of course, was to find out why they chose him as the Democratic nominee (tantamount to being chosen for the office itself) for the November election. Undoubtedly, voters were attracted to Folsom by his sweeping promises regarding old-age pensions, better roads, and so forth, but in most cases there was more to it than that. They great majority of people who cast their votes for Folsom did so because they believed beyond a shadow of a doubt that he really was “the little man’s big friend.” They believed he was sincere and that he would be on the side of “you and you and you” when he got to Montgomery — and that meant more than the content of the promises themselves.
June 9, 1996, in The Star: The commanding general of Fort McClellan has another star on his shoulder. Brig. Gen. Ralph G. Wooten has been selected for promotion to major general. Wooten assumed duties as commanding general of Fort McClellan in February and has been commandant of the U.S. Army Chemical School at the fort since December 1994. He’s a native of North Carolina and holds degrees from North Carolina Central University and Central Michigan University. Also this date: Plans are on course for WJSU-TV 40 in Anniston to change its network affiliation from CBS to ABC. The station, which will be operated jointly with Tuscaloosa’s WCFT-TV 33, will become known as Alabama’s ABC Channel 33/40, owned by Allbritton Communications Co. of Washington, D.C. The latest major hiring for the new station has been that of Garry Kelly as news director. Phil Cox will be vice president and station manager.