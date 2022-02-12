Look Back ... to who's who at Calhoun County High School, 1947

Feb. 12, 1947, in The Star: Boy Scouts of Troop 15 and their parents joined in the nationwide celebration of Boy Scout Week by holding a party at the troop hall last night. More than 60 Scouts and parents attended, marking the 37th anniversary of the founding of the Boy Scout organization. Troop 15 itself isn’t much younger, having been organized in February 1922. It’s starting its 26th year under the leadership of A. P. (Cap) Ezell. As is typical for this particular troop, it has plans for a big summer journey this year; on June 10 the boys will leave Anniston for a 7-week western trek that will eventually take them to Yellowstone National Park. Also this date: The seniors who comprise the Class of 1947 at Calhoun County High School recently chose the following as senior favorites: Most popular girl, Ann Lloyd; most popular boy, Billy Hardwick; most studious girl, Betty Jo Kelley; most studious boy, Ned Hughes; most athletic boy, Jack Blakemore; prettiest girl, Annette Minshew; most handsome boy, Jimmy Russell; cutest girl, Joyce Pope; and wittiest boy, Jimmy Butler.
Feb. 12, 1997, in The Star: With about 80 percent of its student body qualified for free or reduced-price lunches, the Anniston school system has a centralized accounting system that director Betty Rogers says operates impeccably. “We know that we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, and I’m proud of our lunchroom program,” said Mrs. Rogers, who has directed it for 28 years. Anniston currently serves 2,297 free lunches and 245 reduced-price lunches per day. The state audits all local systems from time to time to check matters such as inventory control and legitimate qualifications for free meals, therefore Anniston’s highly structured set of bookkeeping records is essential. Also this date: A U.S. district judge in Birmingham has dismissed 50 people, including current and former members of the local Community Action Agency, from a lawsuit that accused them of contributing to the mismanagement of the agency’s employee pension fund.