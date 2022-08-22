Look Back ... to WHMA's sports radio format in Calhoun County, 1997

Aug. 22, 1947, in The Star: An advertisement for The Supper Club, located at 3001 Noble Street, Anniston, urges potential patrons to spend their Friday night enjoying the music of Jimmy Chastain and his orchestra. The Supper Club boasts “an air cooled dance floor” and steaks, chicken and sandwiches on the menu. Also this date: Calhoun County’s representative in Montgomery, John Howell, says he endorses an amendment to the state income tax law, subject to its approval by voters on Aug. 26. The amendment authorizes diversion of surplus income tax funds to school construction and teacher salaries, rather than to reduction of ad valorem taxes. Howell in his statement says Alabama teachers are being underpaid “and must be paid an average of $1,800 a year if the children of the State of Alabama [are to] have an equal opportunity with the children of other states.” [That salary figure still represents less than $24,000 in today’s dollars, according to a couple of different inflation calculators.]
Aug. 22, 1997, in The Star: Even though the Community Action Agency is no longer in charge of the Head Start program, preschoolers from low-income homes will return to their school as usual in September. Head Start was operated by the CAA for 32 years, but with the latter being recently dissolved, Head State is now being temporarily run by a Jefferson County organization that runs the program in the Birmingham area. It’s not know how soon federal officials in Atlanta will find a permanent agency to run the local Head Start. Also this date: With 50 on-site employees, 140,000 cubic yards of moved earth and a bevy of massive equipment, construction of the $575 million chemical weapons incinerator at Anniston Army Depot is fully under way. Additionally: WHMA, 1390 on the AM dial, Anniston, switched to an all-sports format on Aug. 4 with high hopes of giving listeners a heavy dose of local programming as well as national news and events. The 5,000-watt all-sports station is dubbed “The Score” and broadcasts the 24-hour One-on-One Sports Network when it’s not carrying local programming. “The response has been real exciting,” said Tom Williams, general manager of both the AM and FM flavors of WHMA radio.