Look Back ... to where you'd buy a Mazda in 1995

Nov. 14, 1945, in The Star: Next Tuesday, on Nov. 30, the climax of the Victory Loan drive in Calhoun County will be marked with a special train due to arrive in town for an all-day exhibition and a large civic celebration planned for the occasion. As a special feature of the day, Anniston Electric Co. will give away a Thor brand washing machine to some lucky bond buyer, the drawing to be made at the Victory Loan train. The washing machine is on display in the lobby of First National Bank. As for the train, it will consist of seven cars filled with exhibits of the weapons and equipment that won the war, as well as armament trophies confiscated from the enemy.
Nov. 14, 1995, in The Star: At some point in the near future, if you want to buy a Mazda automobile in Anniston, you’ll visit Pete Morgan, not Norwood Hodges. Although some final paperwork must be completed, Hodges has agreed to all the key points to sell his Mazda dealership to Morgan, who owns Anniston’s Superior auto dealerships. The deal will give Morgan his sixth line of cars, the same number as Sunny King has. Morgan’s Superior operations already sell Oldsmobile, Buick, Nissan (formerly Datsun), Jeep/Eagle and of course, the Morgan family’s traditional Chrysler/Plymouth lineup. Hodges will continue to sell Volkswagens, as he’s done since 1961.