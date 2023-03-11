Look Back ... to when downtown parking was a postwar problem, 1948

March 11, 1948, in The Star: The same parking facilities that served Anniston in 1910 are still in use in 1948, contends the local writer of an article examining what needs to be done about the very real parking problem in downtown Anniston. One solution being considered is a free city parking lot to be situated behind the USO building on Gurnee Avenue. However, Mayor E. D. Banks prefers that this site stay available for rural residents who come into Anniston to shop. Another potential solution is the widening of downtown business streets — such as cutting back Noble Street by three feet on each side between 10th and 16th streets. Also this date: Advertised for sale at Sears, 1000 Noble Street, is a Silvertone brand radio-phonograph-wire recorder combination, all wrapped in a beautiful genuine mahogany cabinet. The phonograph features an automatic record changer, the radio is AM and FM and has two short-wave bands, and the recorder allows for a full hour of aurally preserved radio, records or voice; a built-in clock allows for automatic recording even while the listener is away. A 12-inch speaker projects a mighty sound. Total price: $479.95 [that’s almost $6,000 in today’s dollars].
March 11, 1998, in The Star: The Department of Defense may have thrown a wrench into the redevelopment of Fort McClellan yesterday when it sent a memo to area leaders saying that proposed legislation creating a redevelopment authority doesn’t work. The bill now being advertised in The Star does not provide a clear authority to hand the fort over to. Rather, it appears that responsibilities are divided among three separate, independent entities — and that doesn’t pass muster with the DoD. Also this date: Circuit City has bought the final parcel of land available for development in the former Ezell Park in south Anniston, it was announced at an Anniston City Council meeting last night.