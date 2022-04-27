Look Back ... to what parents might buy for their Boomers, 1947

April 27, 1947, in The Star: The Lawtex Corporation, a new industry of Piedmont, which will manufacture chenille and other textile products, will soon see blocks being laid on construction of a plant on four acres of land at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Front Street. The property was purchased from the Morris estate. Also this date: A new Girl Scout troop, No. 45, has been chartered in Oxford under the sponsorship of the Europa Club. The 25 girls will be led by Mrs. H. S. Spradlin, Mrs. Henry Lashley and Mrs. Sam Sharpe Jr. Additionally: A full-page advertisement placed by Sears pitches “Everything You Need for life with baby” – the first batch of babies in the Baby Boom. An apartment-sized infant crib with pad costs $16.95, a hardwood high chair also cost $16.95, a bottle warmer costs $2.19, a 36-inch high four-drawer chest, unpainted, costs $10.95, and an all-metal swing for the baby costs $6.95.
April 27, 1997, in The Star: A committee in Piedmont has started a process it hopes will lead to renovation of Piedmont Museum. Headed by Councilwoman Mary Bramblett, the committee is attempting to learn what needs to be done to the former Southern Railroad Depot at the corner of North Center and Southern avenues. The space was converted to a museum in 1988 and contains some artifacts of the town’s past. Painting and wood replacement top the list of what’s needed. Also this date: Around Wedowee, a new group called the Lake Wedowee Property Owners Association has been formed to put solidarity behind development of the region and to promote the location.