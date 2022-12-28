Look Back ... to what makes Alexandria special, 1997

Dec. 28, 1947, in The Star: An audit of the financial reports of Anniston Memorial Hospital for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 1947, has revealed, in rounded figures, a net operating loss of $17,300 (against a net gain of $1,730 for the previous year, 1946). The actual operating deficit, before depreciation expenses were added, was $7,800. Meanwhile, the average nurse at Anniston Memorial Hospital receives a monthly salary of $150, which hospital officials concede is “underpaid” — and lower than the average salary earned by other professional and technically trained women working in the community. Hospital Administrator Murphy Cole said Anniston Memorial is facing a financial strain which will undoubtedly increase during the coming months unless additional revenue can be obtained for the support of charity patients. Also this date: The Rev. J. C. Wilks, pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Anniston, will deliver the address at the Emancipation Proclamation celebration at New Hope Baptist Church in Hobson City on New Year’s Day. His topic will be, “Succeeding in Spite of Handicaps.” Music will be furnished by the Calhoun County Training School Chorus. Local ex-slaves will be introduced during the program and the Emancipation Proclamation will be read by Elizabeth Dickerson.
Dec. 28, 1997, in The Star: A front-page feature and other articles on other pages look at life in the Alexandria Valley — home of the Valley Cubs — with particular interest in how the community has produced so many superlative school sports programs in recent years. There’ve been three state football championships in 12 years, three state 4A boys basketball titles in six years, and three state titles in a row for girls’ volleyball. “It goes back to the people. They’re self-sufficient and community conscious,” said Howard Goodwin, owner of Alexandria’s Goodwin Drug Co. Occupying just a few square miles, Alexandria is an unincorporated community straddling U.S. 431, its northern boundary being Alabama 144 and Post Oak Road, its south end found at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Also this date: The related circumstances of Alabama’s worst football season in 40 years and Auburn’s first trip to the SEC championship game is generally regarded by state sports media as the biggest sports story here in 1997.