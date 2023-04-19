Look Back ... to Wellborn's tornado, 1998

April 19, 1948, in The Star: In news from the Coldwater area, as compiled by Mrs. N. H. Grogan: “The members of both churches here wish to express their deep appreciation to the Methodist and Baptist members of Eulaton for the help they gave those hurt by the recent tornado. Arnold Rollins is now at home, and although it will be weeks before he will be able to be out of bed, he is very happy to be at home with his family and he and Mrs. Rollins wish to again thank all those who were instrumental in rebuilding their home — and for other help given them.”
April 19, 1998, in The Star: A tornado that formed from the ground up surprised residents of the Coldwater, Wellborn and western Oxford region late yesterday afternoon. Property damage resulted — Larry Bradford heard a tree crack and fall across his neighbor’s mobile home, for example — but no injuries were reported from the sudden storm that zipped in a northeasterly direction across Calhoun County. Wellborn Elementary School’s roof was damaged, as was the high school’s baseball field. Undefeated by the storm were the high school’s older students, who were having their senior prom last night. According to students, about 35 of them, plus teachers and photographers, were milling around in the school library at the time of the tornado — about 5:10 p.m. — waiting to have their prom pictures taken. But then the tornado was spotted, the siren sounded and teacher Diane Dunlap assisted in herding the teenagers down into the basement, where they waited for the all-clear signal a few minutes later. The prom went on.