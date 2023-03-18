Look Back ... to Weaver wrestlers in Montgomery, 1998

March 18, 1948, in The Star: Members of the Retail Merchants Executive Committee of the Chamber of Commerce met this morning at the Alabama Power Company building to talk about ways to improve the flow of traffic through Anniston’s main business streets and to recommend ways to control parking. The present conditions deprive the merchants of considerable business, said Fred Couch, chairman of the group. At present, said C. F. Varn, executive chairman of the chamber, “Anniston is too much Noble Street.” The city is fast outgrowing the status of having only one main shopping street, he said, and traffic needs to be adjusted accordingly. One thing that needs to happen, officials said, is that people need to get used to walking again – whether they’re employees getting to their workplace or shoppers locating their favorite store.
March 18, 1998, in The Star: The Alabama Capitol, which has seen more than its fair share of arm-twisting and leg-pulling over the years, was taken by storm Tuesday when a group of wrestlers went down from Weaver High School. The Bearcats varsity wrestling squad, which captured the state High School 1A-4A Championship for the third consecutive year, walked on to the plushly carpeted Senate floor and listened as state Sen. Doug Ghee paid tribute to their athletic achievement. The boys themselves seemed flattered. “To have the leaders of this state take time out for us, it’s a great honor,” said senior Leo Usry.