Look Back ... to warnings against inflated repair prices, 1946

April 28, 1946, in The Star: Alerted on account of many complaints from local residents regarding exorbitant prices on home and business repair work in Anniston since the storm three weeks ago, the local Better Business Bureau and the Red Cross have investigated and have warned residents they should deal only with reliable firms and workers. It was emphatically stated that the overcharges have not come from anyone connected with the Anniston Central Labor Union or from contractors who have in the past maintained reliable business records in Anniston. In fact, in a meeting April 11, the Anniston Carpenters Local voted that in connection with emergency work arising from the storm, it would suspend the union rule which fines members for working overtime hours on straight time pay. This allowed more work to be done at a lower cost to the property owner. Also this date: Contracts for the construction of four new swimming pools in Anniston have been let to Pitts Douglas Construction Company, and work is to begin tomorrow. They will be located at 9th and Keith, 22nd and Noble, in the new park on South Quintard and the new park on West 14th Street for black residents. Each pool is to have a modern bathhouse and contracts for these are to be let separately. A public pool is already located in Zinn Park.
April 28, 1996, in The Star: Motorists across the area have noticed how gasoline prices have shot up in recent weeks. For example, in November a gallon of self-serve unleaded regular was going for $1.06. As of a couple of days ago, however, most local stations were charging $1.21. “The reason is that [oil companies] know they’re going to sell it and they’re going to get the money,” said Arlin Jordan, who owns Anniston Chevron. “Other than that, I don’t know why.” Also this date: Grading and cherting of the Chief Ladiga Rails-to-Trails project is in full swing between Maxwellborn and Vigo along the 9-mile stretch of the first phase. Work crews are also installing a bridge over Nances Creek near Trinity Baptist Church. The first phase of the trail is due to be completed by Aug. 13.