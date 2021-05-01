Look Back ... to warm words for the Knox Music Club, 1946

May 1, 1946, in The Star: Declaring that Anniston must develop its own cultural life and not be dependent on the offerings of Birmingham or Atlanta, the editor today paid tribute to the Carrie McClure Knox Music Club “for the service it has rendered in bringing good music to Anniston during the past year.” The editorial also expressed the hope that the club will pursue an even more ambitious program next year. Apparently people were still talking about the all-Chopin concert that the Music Club sponsored a few weeks ago. “We predict that this event will continue to be a subject for enthusiastic comment for months or even years to come.” Also this date: Ten graduates of the Anniston Memorial Hospital School of Nursing will receive their diplomas tonight in exercises at Grace Episcopal Church. Herbert F. Singleton, superintendent of the hospital, will present diplomas to the graduates.
May 1, 1996, in The Star: Rather than spend the thousands of dollars necessary to bring an old structure up to code, the Calhoun-Cleburne Mental Health Center will sell one of its group homes. The 95-year-old residence at 529 Leighton currently houses seven who are enrolled in mental health programs, but they can be relocated to a different group home down the street or to the 12-unit Meadow Park apartments across from Fort McClellan. Also this date: Seventeen months in the making, and after much planning, the Christian Life Center of Parker Memorial Baptist Church in Anniston will be unveiled Sunday, May 5, with a price tag that will likely reach $3 million. The center boasts a regulation-sized basketball court with auxiliary goals, a weight room, two racquetball courts, saunas and locker rooms. The basketball court is flanked by a concert stage, haloed by an elevated running track, and there’s a separate game room offering foosball, table tennis and pool tables. The second floor holds a kitchen, a prayer room, meeting rooms and an open-air patio for cookouts overlooking 13th Street. A crafts room holds a photographic darkroom and a kiln for ceramic arts.