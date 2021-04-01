Look Back ... to vote preparations in Anniston, 1946

April 1, 1946, in The Star: Long lines of people waiting inside the Calhoun County Courthouse to register to vote suggested that the turnout tomorrow will be large. For the first primary of the Anniston City Commission election, polls will open tomorrow morning at 8 and remain open for 12 hours. There will be six polling places, one in each of Anniston’s six wards. Excluding all the people who registered today, such as veterans — who are exempt from paying the poll tax — the city has 5,710 potential voters. To aid the voting process, a private taxicab company, Bobbie’s Cab, 531 West 15th, says it will charge no fare to persons who want to be taken to the polls. Just phone 15 and a Bobbie’s Cab will come and pick you up, according to a large advertisement.
April 1, 1996, in The Star: Half-brothers Darold Kalina and Chris Martin continue to recover in their own ways from a criminal tragedy that happened on the interstate near Birmingham on Thanksgiving night. Martin, age 20, a criminal justice major at JSU, and Kalina, age 27, who works for a mobile home dealer in Sylacauga, were injured when two people pushed a 98-pound rock off of an overpass near Leeds and onto Martin’s 1994 Ford Mustang passing below. Martin sustained cuts to his face, but Kalina’s injuries were far more serious. Then Martin had trouble flagging down anyone to get aid. By the time they reached a hospital, Kalina was thought to be nearly dead. Instead he’s on a long road to rehabilitation and recovery. The two people who pushed the rock onto the Mustang are 20 and 17 years of age. They’ve been charged with attempted murder.