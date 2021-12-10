Look Back ... to volunteers sought for cable connection, 1996

Dec. 10, 1946, in The Star: “Life With Blondie” is the feature movie attraction for the 16th annual “Toy Brings Joy Matinee” which will be held at the Ritz Theater this coming Saturday morning at 10. Sponsored by The Anniston Star and the Woman’s Civic Club, the “Toy Brings Joy” effort requires only that a child bring a new toy or an old toy in good condition to gain admission to the show.
Dec. 10, 1996, in The Star: Anniston public school officials still plan to hold a “Cables for Christmas” volunteer project this coming Saturday, whereby just about anyone who wants to help will be allowed to help string 30,000 feet of cable in all of the elementary school classrooms. Anniston is getting a head start on a statewide plan called “NetDays Alabama,” with the goal of wiring all classrooms so they’re ready for soon-to-arrive computer equipment bought with a Goals 2000 grant. “We need to connect these computers now. We can’t wait until next year,” said Matt Akin, the school system’s technology coordinator. The point to all the activity, of course, is to get the schools equipped with computers and software which will connect them to the Internet.