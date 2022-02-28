Look Back ... to volunteers putting a roof on the Soup Bowl house, 1997

Feb. 28, 1947, in The Star: Anniston’s first snow of the winter season finally made its appearance early this morning and was still falling briskly at 7 o’clock. It measured half an inch in level areas and afforded early morning frolics for thousands of school children before it melted later in the day. Also this date: A meeting of the Anniston City Commission this afternoon is expected to bring final settlement of the longstanding dispute surrounding the reinstatement of J. Lawrence Peek as chief of police. The new commission forced him out of his job so Peek sued to get his job back. He won, but the city was grudging about allowing him all the privileges he had exercised before. Today, with prodding from the Circuit Court, the city is expected to authorize everything to return to status quo ante in terms of how Chief Peek is authorized to do his job.
Feb. 28, 1997, in The Star: Volunteers have given up the last several weekends to do the work necessary for installing a new roof on The Soup Bowl soup kitchen, located at 1516 Moore Ave., Anniston. Executive Director Linda Chambers said she is grateful and delighted about having the new room. “We had been setting cooking pots on the floor to catch rain and the ceilings had been sagging. We actually had to cut holes in them to let some water out.” During the past 3-4 years, volunteers had patched the room several times; finally Chambers went to the Anniston City Council for help. The project was finished Feb. 17.