Look Back ... to victory for the Valley Cubs, 1996

Sept. 14, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 14, 1996, in The Star: Mike Walsh, Oxford’s junior place-kicker, booted a 42-yard field goal with 4:16 left in last night’s game to give the Yellow Jackets a 10-9 victory over the Anniston Bulldogs at Lamar Field in one of the most intense games played between old rivals. The kick broke a 7-7 deadlock, though the game wasn’t settled until Oxford linebacker Darius Gilbert intercepted a Rodricus Peoples pass at the Oxford 12 with only 11 seconds left. (The safety that Oxford allowed for Anniston was a strategic decision to create a better kickoff position in the final half-minute of the game.) Also this date: The Alexandria Valley Cubs unleashed their “Big Mac” attack on the visiting Lanett Panthers last night at Lou Scales Stadium. The result was their 17th consecutive win as the Cubs, the state’s No. 1 team in Class 4A, trounced Lanett 40-22. Junior running back Mac Campbell rushed 27 times for 198 yards and scored four second-half touchdowns in leading t