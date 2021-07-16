Look Back ... to veterans prevented from registering to vote, 1946

July 16, 1946, in The Star: Declaring the door was closed in their faces at 3 o’clock, after they had stood in line for an hour and a half to register for the local elections scheduled here for July 23 and July 30, fifty war veterans, led by Dr. Tom Blake Howle, state senator nominee, have petitioned Gov. Sparks, Rep. Hobbs and Sen. Hill to give them another opportunity to register for the coming primaries. Dr. Howle said he’d been told by the chairman of the Calhoun County Board of Registrars that the board, adjourning at 3 p.m., would not reconvene until after Aug. 5 for continued registration of voters. Veterans have been complaining for several weeks that “the registration was slow” and that they had been denied the privilege of qualifying if they were not inside the office prior to the appointed closing hour.
July 16, 1996, in The Star: Jacksonville State University is cutting administrators and merging colleges and departments to absorb the loss of state money and to streamline the university to meet new demands. President Harold McGee told the JSU board of trustees about the plan yesterday but said details would not be made available until later this week. The cuts in administration will be “heavy,” McGee told the board, without elaborating. Also this date: The South Highland Multipurpose Center is open again, with the City of Anniston taking over the operation from the financially strapped Community Action Agency. City officials temporarily transferred Charles Moore, director of the Carver Community Center, to South Highland. The latter is now being kept open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, but it’s hoped South Highland’s hours will be expanded and another person employed during the next budget year.