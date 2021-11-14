Look Back ... to upgrades planned for Anniston Fire Department, 1946

Nov. 14, 1946, in The Star: The Anniston City Commission is taking an active effort to promote new training for Anniston firefighters and to improve their equipment and surroundings, That new equipment has been ordered, and the fire station adjoining City Hall on Gurnee Avenue is being remodeled to serve as a central station and the fire chief’s headquarters. When the remodeling is complete, this station will essentially replace Station No. 3 currently operating at Tenth Street and Wilmer Avenue. Being retained are Station No. 2 in Oxanna and Station No. 4 on West 15th Street. Anniston Fire Department employs 26, not including the fire marshal. Meanwhile, an intensive drill and instruction school for the firemen is being conducted two days per week, at which time personnel learn the latest methods of firefighting and prevention. Also this date: Walt Disney’s newest Technicolor feature, “Song of the South,” debuts at the Calhoun and Ritz theaters this Saturday morning for a special “kiddie premiere.” It plays at both theaters again on Sunday, and at the Calhoun only on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Nov. 14, 1996, in The Star: Development during the next 30 years could create a 70-mile urban corridor from Oxford to Guntersville, a new study says. The study, prepared jointly by the staffs of the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission and the Gadsden Planning Department, sidesteps the thorny political issue of how to bring about the regional governmental cooperation it urges. No local government “consolidation” is called for in the study. One prediction of the study is that “the merging of the Anniston and Gadsden urbanized areas is likely to occur within the next 30 to 50 years.” The need for “intergovernmental cooperation” will increase as a result. Also this date: Anniston public schools got a poor report card this morning from state school Superintendent Ed Richardson and the Alabama Department of Education. Report cards, the first of their kind, were issued for every school in the state. Included were the scores on graduation exit exams and Stanford Achievement Tests.