Look Back ... to 'Typical Teens' gathering for party, 1947

June 9, 1947, in The Star: Members of the “Typical Teens,” a YMCA club for Anniston High School girls, gathered at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Gray this past Friday evening for a wiener roast around their garden’s barbecue pit. Members attending were Audrey Hand, Neita Moore, Jean Waddy, Charlotte Dean, Nan Triplett, Phyllis Gunter, Betty Ann Gray, Georgeanne Davenport and Barbara Moran. Also this date: All mailboxes affixed for public use in Anniston and Oxford have been repainted, the last being finished today, said Anniston Postmaster Paul Anderson. This is the first painting in three years, the reason being that it’s been difficult to obtain the olive green paint that meets postal regulations. New time-of-collection cards will be placed on each box.
June 9, 1997, in The Star: Eight months after Sunlight Baptist Church burned to the ground, its new building might be ready for worship again by August. “The congregation is feeling good because the church is well on its way,” said the Rev. Jesse Montgomery Jr. The cause of the Oct. 27 fire at the Eastaboga-area church remains under investigation, the state fire marshal says.