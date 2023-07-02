Look Back ... to Tyler Park 'saved,' 1998

July 2, 1948, in The Star: Water in all five Anniston municipal swimming pools is inspected daily by the Public Health Department, according to a statement from the mayor’s office, in response to recent complaints about water quality. The health office directs the changing and the chlorination of the water, which is changed weekly and the pools are scoured. “The Anniston swimming pools are probably the cleanest in the south,” said Mayor E. D. Banks. “No one can enter or leave the pool without walking through foot baths, and we have had no infections of any kind.” Also this date: Charles Tucker, manager of the Anniston Lincoln-Mercury dealership, recently presented the keys to the first 1949 Mercury station wagon delivered in northeast Alabama to the vehicle’s owner, one C. W. Keyes. Additionally: Speaking at the University of Alabama to a meeting of the Alabama Writers’ Conclave, Dr. William H. Calvert Jr., president of the English department of Jacksonville State Teachers College, observed that the large majority of students entering colleges are illiterate with no knowledge of grammar. “In teaching Alabama freshmen we are so faced with the problem of mere literacy that the best the average instructor can give the rising genius [in creative writing] is a few kind words, a pat on the back and encouragement to go it on his own,” Dr. Calvert said, reporting generally on a survey he took of 14 college-level English departments in Alabama schools.
July 2, 1998, in The Star: Anniston residents upset after city officials abandoned Tyler Park three months ago have won the battle to keep the park as a city-operated oasis of shade and relaxation. Regional Medical Center officials had shown some interest in acquiring the park land — that’s why the city was ready to let it go — but no deals were ever made with the city. Susan Williamson, director of community relations at RMC, said hospital officials are currently concentrating on developing the Johnston Elementary School property, which could become the site of an outpatient center and a family practice residency program in the coming months.