Look Back ... to turmoil over taxation in Blue Mountain, 1997

Feb. 5, 1947, in The Star: Nighttime prowlers and peeping toms have been disturbing the residents of Anniston Memorial Hospital’s nurses’ home recently, but the unwanted visitors are being given notice by the irate ladies that any similar visits in the future will not be received complacently. The city’s law enforcement agencies have been informed and will step up protection in the area. Legitimate visitors to the home need to announce their arrival by telephone. Also this date: The city of Piedmont showed evidence of a growing town this week when bus service was instituted throughout its territory. Schoolchildren, mill workers and others who have been accustomed to walking were welcoming the modern transportation system by riding a few blocks to their respective destinations. The bus service operator is Hoyt Street, a recently discharged World War II veteran.
Feb. 5, 1997, in The Star: Some employees of Blue Mountain Industries are suing the Blue Mountain Town Council over its new occupational tax, passed Jan. 6 and applicable only to non-residents of the town; they must pay the town 1 cent for each dollar they earn. The tax took effect Feb. 1, with Blue Mountain Mayor Joe Mundy explaining that the town is dirt-poor and needs money to operate. He estimated the occupational tax would bring in at least $40,000 a year. Nineteen other towns in Alabama have occupational taxes, but Blue Mountain’s tax is the only one that applies to non-residents only. Blue Mountain Industries employs around 450 persons, most of whom do not live in the town, which itself has a population of only around 500. BMI president Don Whitlow says he agrees with the lawsuit and adds that the town should be dissolved anyway.