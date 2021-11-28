Look Back ... to Tuberville denying he's an Alabama coach candidate, 1996

Nov. 28, 1946, in The Star: The combined forces of the Anniston Fire Department this afternoon are battling a stubborn fire which is threatening to destroy the Anniston Soil Pipe Company. The fire, first noticed around 11:35 this morning, apparently started near the cupola and began spreading rapidly throughout the foundry. The plant employs approximately 325, who were not on this job on this Thanksgiving Day. Aside from the firefighters and a handful of local pastors at the union service this morning, everyone else had the day off.
Nov. 28, 1996, in The Star: For the second time in four days, Ole Miss coach Tommy Tuberville has responded to being listed as a leading candidate for Alabama’s vacant head coaching position. And again, he flatly denies he’s a candidate. “It’s flattering,” Tuberville said yesterday. “Anytime you have your name thrown around for a job like Alabama’s, it shows you’re doing something right.”