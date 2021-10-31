Look Back … to tribute paid to an esteemed poet, 1996

Oct. 31, 1946, in The Star: Model City Motors, located at 1317 Noble Street, phone 700, will hold its formal opening today and tomorrow as the area’s Studebaker dealer. Owned and operated by Bob and Jim Dupree, Model City Motors was formerly the Packard dealership. Also this date: A new Baptist church, to be known as New Haven Baptist Church, was organized on Oct. 27, its location to be where the Eulaton and Coldwater Road crosses the Birmingham Highway. The Rev. Grover C. Shaddix was elected pastor of the newly organized church. Additionally: Anniston dry cleaning businesses will increase prices 30 percent effective next week, it was announced today by Roger Mallory, president of the Laundry and Dry Cleaners Association of Calhoun County. He noted that the dry cleaning industry here has seen no price increase in 10 years, despite increased costs of supplies and labor.
Oct. 31, 1996, in The Star: Gov. Fob James was in town today for the dedication and groundbreaking ceremony for a portion of Anniston’s western bypass. To connect Alabama 202 with Interstate 20, the bypass will be a five-lane highway for which construction is scheduled to begin next year, with completion by 2002. The dedication was in honor of former state Sen. Donald Holmes, 53, who was influential in Montgomery developing the eastern and western bypasses and improving Alabama 202, as well as economic development projects, according to former Rep. Jim Campbell. Local representatives passed a resolution naming a portion of the bypass for Holmes in July. The highway ceremony was held today at New Haven Baptist Church on Coldwater Road. Holmes grew up in Eastaboga and was a football star at Wellborn High School. Also this date: Works of the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet James Merrill will be dedicated as a collection to be housed at the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County in a program Nov. 3 at the library. The definitive collections of his manuscripts are in St. Louis and New York, but the Anniston collection will offer a resource for people in the Southeast who are interested in his poetry. Merrill, who died last year, is considered one of the major American poets of the post-World War II era. He had sentimental connections to Anniston and visited here frequently.