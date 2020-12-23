Look Back ... to transition time for a successful business, 1995

Dec. 23, 1945, in The Star: Anniston was crowded with last-minute downtown shoppers yesterday as the city prepared to celebrate its first peacetime Christmas in four years. Emphasis today will be on the deeper message of Christmas as Annistonians attend their churches, most of which have planned special Christmas programs for their 11 o’clock services. Tomorrow the retail stores of the city will be open for late shopping; the city will of course observe a complete holiday on Tuesday, Christmas Day. Also this date: One Anniston boy received the rank of Eagle Scout and another received the Gold Eagle Palm at a session of the Anniston Court of Honor recently. Eagle rank was bestowed on John Austin Cater, 14, of Troop 105, who became a Scout in August, 1943, at age 12. He is now a senior patrol leader. The Gold Eagle Palm went to John Wheeler, who became an Eagle Scout last January. John, who is also a member of Troop 105, became a Scout on his 12th birthday in May, 1943. He now serves as a junior assistant scoutmaster.
Dec. 23, 1995, in The Star: Auto Custom Carpets Inc., one of the largest and most successful of Anniston’s home-grown businesses — with a local annual payroll of $4.2 million — has been sold by its founder, Jack Holland, 68, to the company’s top four managers for an undisclosed sum. The new owners are John W. Mahlendorf, 43; Jeffrey A. Moses, 39; Kenneth A. Howell, 45; and George W. Miller Jr., 37. The sale was final Oct. 2. The seed of the business was planted in October, 1948, as a two-man auto-trim shop to replace carpeting and install seat covers.