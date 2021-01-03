Look Back ... to transition on the horizon for WJSU-TV

Jan. 3, 1946, in The Star: Now that the USO Club operated by the YMCA at 112 East 12th Street has been shut down, the local YMCA organization, formed several months ago, will take over that building, designating it as headquarters until a full-fledged facility can be built somewhere in the city. The YMCA of Anniston has leased the former USO building for the coming year, and beginning Feb. 15, the local organization will conduct a program for boys and girls, men and women. Also this date: Figures released by Anniston police show that officers arrested more people in 1945 than they did in 1944. Police arrested 5,672 persons here in 1944 and 6,855 persons in 1945.
Jan. 3, 1996, in The Star: Connecticut-based Osborn Communications, owner of Anniston TV station WJSU since 1987, is selling it to Albritton Communications of Washington D.C. The deal, announced yesterday afternoon after being finalized a few days earlier, would change WJSU from a CBS affiliate to an ABC station in September. After that happens, however, CBS won’t be available “over the air” in much of this region of Alabama — only on a channel designated by Time Warner Cable for its local subscribers. One reason Osborn agreed to the sale is that it is primarily a company of radio stations; WJSU was its only TV station, and therefore an unnecessary diversion from a business interest standpoint.