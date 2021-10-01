Look Back … to tougher rules at Anniston High, 1996

Oct. 1, 1946, in The Star: The meat shortage in Anniston continues to be front-page news, although that shortage appears to be more pronounced for grocery stores who sell to housewives. Chicken supplies are OK, however, and local restaurants seem to be obtaining steaks somewhere. The Pickwick is serving a few steaks, but has had no pork chops for a while. At The Dixie, Earnest Kangelos is able to serve up to 50 steaks daily by dipping into reserves. “There is plenty of meat, but it is not being turned loose. Everyone is waiting to see what the [Office of Price Administration] does,” Kangelos said. The local picture looks brightest at Vic’s and Bevis’ cafes. Both are meeting all steak orders and expect to continue doing so. Also this date: Boy Scout Troop No. 2 in Anniston is now using its new quarters in Coleman Hall, erected recently by the W. P. Acker Brotherhood Bible Class of First Methodist Church. Built by the class, the hall was named in honor of Jim Coleman, who contributed much to the Scout movement here during his lifetime; he was one of the first Scoutmasters in Anniston and received the Silver Beaver award from the Choccolocco Council. Coleman’s nephew, E. Gladden Statom Jr., received the Eagle Scout award at the time the hall was turned over to the troop.
Oct. 1, 1996, in The Star: Among the most controversial changes at Anniston High School — besides enforcing a tougher “no pass, no play” — has been a decision to greatly reduce the number of pep rallies held before ball games. The city school board decided the matter as part of a much larger plan to minimize distractions from academics. There was one pep rally at the beginning of the year and there’ll be a second one for the homecoming game. Otherwise, nothing. It’s been a hot topic around campus, and even coach Rodney Bivens has chimed in with his displeasure about the policy. Also this date: Funeral services will be tomorrow for G. Clifton Colyer Sr., 76, who died recently at RMC. He came to Anniston from Florida in 1939 to help create a Sears & Roebuck store here, but he ended up staying — and constructing major pieces of the city’s present landscape under the general contracting company that bore his name. Survivors include Colyer’s wife, Elizabeth, daughter Robin C. New and sons G. Clifton Colyer Jr. and Wilkie S. Colyer.