Look Back ... to tougher academic standards, 1998

Sept. 6, 1948, in The Star: In preparation for classes that begin in a couple of days, three buildings in Anniston’s school system, including the high school building, have been painted inside and the indirect lighting completed in all the schools. The oil has been removed from the floors of Anniston High School and Woodstock School and plans are being made to remove it from the floors of the other schools as well.
Sept. 6, 1998, in The Star: High school students in Calhoun County’s five school systems probably won’t be shocked by the no-pass, no-play rule the state Board of Education is poised to make law next year. They’ll be ready for it because it’s pretty much how area schools are enforcing academic standards this year. And for what it’s worth, few students have been barred from after-school activities by the policy. Most who want to enjoy extracurricular fun have responded to stepped-up requirements by making sure their grades stay up and by going to summer school. Also this date: Junior running back Shaun Alexander set a new school record yesterday by scoring all five of Alabama’s touchdowns in the Tide’s win over Brigham Young University 38-31. Fifth-year senior quarterback John David Phillips completed 17 of 29 passes for 188 yards. It was the first win at Bryant-Denny Stadium for second-year head coach Mike DuBose.