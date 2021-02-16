Look Back ... to torch-bearers for the Olympic flame, 1996

Feb. 16, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 16, 1996, in The Star: Sherry Baxter of Cobb Elementary and Kim Norton of Anniston Middle School have been selected to represent the school system in the annual search for Alabama’s Teacher of the Year. Ms. Baxter has been an educator for six years, five of them in her present position as an elementary school counselor at Cobb. Ms. Norton has taught for 16 years, nearly five of them in her current position as eighth-grade English teacher at Anniston Middle School. Also this date: Three local men have been named as torch-bearers for the 1996 Olympic games. They are Bart Bell, 28, of Weaver; Jerry Leake, 50, of Anniston; and Gerald Boddie, 57, of Ashland. The torch relay route will wander all over the United States as it covers the territory between Los Angeles and Atlanta. When it’s in Alabama, the torch will mostly proceed southward along a section of I-65, according to a route map published with the article about the men. Additionally: A woman who is thought to have been the final person with a living memory of being a passenger on the Titanic has died at age 91, in London. According to a New York Times story, Eva Hart was 7 years old and bound for a new life in Canada with her parents when she was awakened on an April night in 1912 and taken to a lifeboat.