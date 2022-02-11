Look Back ... to top teachers named in Anniston, 1997

Feb. 11, 1947, in The Star: Cadet Grady H. Banister, son of Mr. and Mrs. G. H. Banister of 413 Goodwin Circle, Anniston, is a member of the construction crew creating scenery for a colorful and venerated tradition at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. That tradition is known as the “100th Night” show, an entertaining extravaganza that’s written, directed and performed entirely by cadets of the academy. It’s called “100th Night” because it takes place on the 100th night before graduation. Cadet Banister, a freshman, was appointed to West Point by Rep. Sam Hobbs of our 4th Congressional District. Also this date: A radio audience participation program known as “Swap Shop” will debut tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. on WHMA in Anniston. Women are invited to bring to the broadcast studio an old or new article for which they have no further use and swap it for something they’d rather have from another guest. “Swap Shop” currently originates from WTNB in Birmingham, but over the course of its airings it will be moved from station to station in different Alabama cities.
Feb. 11, 1997, in The Star: Rita Rollins of Anniston High School and Sheila Ball of Johnston Elementary School have been named the Anniston school system’s top teachers in their grade categories. Mrs. Rollins has taught government and economics at Anniston High for 26 years. Mrs. Ball has been a 2nd-grade teacher at Johnston for 10 years. Also this date: The city of Jacksonville has been awarded a $50,000 matching grant to build a connecting trail linking the new Jacksonville High School to the Chief Ladiga biking and walking trail. The city has not, however, received enough money to build its portion of the trail itself, so the connecting trail won’t be linking to anything very soon.